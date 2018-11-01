Red Deer crime rate continues to fall

Property and person crimes both down in third quarter, according to latest statistics

As Red Deer RCMP unveiled a new unit targeting downtown crime, statistics were released on Thursday showing police are having success making the city safer.

Both property crime and crimes against people are down from the same period last year — a trend that has continued for the last four quarters.

Break and enters were down 31 per cent (979 compared with 1,129 last year), and vehicle thefts down 37 per cent (728 compared with 1,148 last year). Vehicle theft rates are the lowest Red Deer has seen in five years.

Total property crimes are down 31 per cent compared with the same period last year (8,977 compared with 12,987).

Robberies are down 29 per cent (82 compared with 116) and assaults are down 10 per cent (1,087 compared with 1,211).

Not all of the news is good. The number of sexual assaults is up 35 per cent (113 compared with 84). There were 52 other sexual offences reported compared with 56 a year earlier.

Mayor Tara Veer said crime and safety continue to be the top issue for Red Deer residents and welcomed the promising statistical news.

“We’re grateful to see an overall decrease in overall property and persons crime.”

The need to continue to put resources to tacking crime came through “loud and clear” when the city sought public input into its new policing plan, said Veer.

In response to public sentiments, council approved spending $1.5 million for 10 new officers last January.

“Six of those members have been allocated to the Crime Reduction Team and are contributing to the overall downward trend we’re seeing in our crime stats for our community,” she said.

The remaining four officers will be assigned to a new downtown unit that will focus its attention on the city core. Those officers are expected to become a highly visible presence, on foot, bike or Segway when the weather allows.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era.”

Supt. Ken Foster acknowledged that some may find it hard to believe crime rates are falling when there seems to be so much evidence to the contrary on social media and with some businesses getting hit repeatedly by criminals.

“But the overall numbers are in fact going down and our commitment is to keep putting the pressure on those repeat offenders and returning them to jail at every opportunity.”



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

