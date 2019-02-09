Red Deer crime stats show sexual assaults up, but total property, persons crimes down

Red Deer has seen decreases in total property and persons crime, but sexual assaults were up last year.

The City of Red Deer has released RCMP crime statistics for the final quarter of 2018.

Compared to 2017, total criminal code files decreased by 23 per cent – persons crimes decreased by seven per cent and are now at a five-year low.

Despite that, there was a 20 per cent increase in sexual assaults in 2018, which is consistent with other detachments in central Alberta.

Robberies decreased by 25 per cent and theft under $5,000 dropped by 23 per cent.

Total property crimes are at a five-year low after a 28 per cent fall; break and enters decreased by 12 per cent, motor vehicle thefts are down 34 per cent and mischief to property fell 37 per cent.

“These statistics tell us crime rates are declining in our community, but we know we still have work to do – we need to continue focusing our efforts on the career criminals who are responsible for the vast majority of crime and disruption in our city,” said Red Deer RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier.

Calls to the RCMP non-emergency complaint line increased throughout the year, indicating the public’s commitment to reporting crime and helping police to target hot spots. Calls to the complaint line increased by two per cent in 2018, from 50,822 in 2017 to 51,972 in 2018.

One of the ways police are working to reduce crime is through its Pinpoint program, which targets repeat offenders and crime hot spots.

Between Oct. 11 and Jan. 6, RCMP conducted 376 checks on targeted people and addresses identified through Pinpoint. Police also conducted 971 checks in crime hot spots and laid 172 charges specific to targets identified through Pinpoint during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mayor Tara Veer said it’s encouraging to see an overall reduction in crime trends.

“Through dialogue with the community, Council recognizes the high significance our community places on community safety and crime, and the investments we’ve made in this area, including new members, are having a positive impact.

“We will continue to shift toward a proactive model of police response until all of our community safety objectives are achieved,” said Veer.

For full quarter statistics, visit www.reddeer.ca.


