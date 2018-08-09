Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

After Thursday’s Miracle Treat Day, Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisees, the Hamill family, have officially raised more than $1 million for Children’s Miracle Network. Franchisee owner Rob Hamill, DQ general manager Drew Hamill, Kayla Baayens and her parents Cindy and Dean Baayens celebrate Miracle Treat Day at the downtown Red Deer DQ. Kayla, 11, was diagnosed with a form of childhood arthritis in 2015 at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, which is supported by the Children’s Miracle Network. Had she not been diagnosed when she was, she could have become paraplegic or permanently confined to a wheelchair. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The Hamill family, franchisee for four stores, celebrated the milestone Thursday at the downtown Red Deer Dairy Queen.

The family has operated the business for more than 50 years and has participated in Miracle Treat Day since its creation 16 years ago.



