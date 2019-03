Close to 70 per cent of people say Red Deer deserves a gold medal for its great job hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games, according to an online poll.

The Advocate poll showed 68.5 per cent of respondents agreed that Red Deer deserved gold, while 31.4 per cent said the city didn’t make it to the top of the medal podium.

A total of 124 people cast votes in favour of the gold medal, and 57 said Red Deer did not earn a gold.



