Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre Decadent Dessert Night. (Contributed photo).

Red Deer dessert fundraiser a ‘sweet success’

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre raised $185,000

A Red Deer centre for children with special needs has declared its Evening of Decadent Dessert a “sweet success.”

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre hosted the fundraising event, on Friday, May 11. Through contributions of sponsors and supporters, $145,000 was raised, surpassing Aspire’s goal. With proceeds from the children’s raffle, which raised over $40,000, the total was more than $185,000.

These funds will support Aspire’s programs, specialized equipment purchases, and fee assistance for families.

Over 580 guests enjoyed dinner, raffles, entertainment, a live auction of cakes “paired with unique experiences,” and the decadent dessert buffet.

“The cakes seem more amazing each year and all of them are donated to Aspire by talented bakers in Red Deer and area,” says Michelle Sluchinski, Aspire’s Executive Director.

Board Chair Heather Reynolds said, “It takes the entire community… to make this event a resounding success.”

