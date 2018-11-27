Red Deer Downtown Business Association names new board members

The Red Deer Downtown Business Association has welcomed five new board members.

Group2 Architecture’s Dulcie Timmons, MNP LLP’s Julie Oliver, Kathryn Harris from Sunworks, Practitioners of Good Taste, Phil Eagle from Hudsons Canada’s Pub and Junktiques Home Décor’s Vicki Finlay have joined existing the four board members for 2019-21.

Red Deer Coun. Buck Buchanan will remain the council representative and RCMP Insp. Dean LaGrange is joining the board as a non-voting member.

Amanda Gould, association executive director, said she’s confident the DBA will provide services all industries can benefit from.

“When the board of directors is represented by variety of businesses, including retail, restaurant and professional services, it allows for multiple points of view when it comes to strategic planning and decision making,” Gould said.

Board members will meet in January to select the executive for the year.



