Red Deer downtown library getting an upgrade to elevator

Government of Canada to provide $50,000 to the $150,000 project

The Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch is set for an elevator upgrade.

On Friday, the City of Red Deer Library Board announced it will receive a $50,000 Government of Canada Enabling Accessibility Grant to replace and upgrade electrical, data and mechanical parts of the elevator.

Red Deer council approved funding for the major portion of the project’s $150,000 cost in the 2018 budget.

“With all four levels of your downtown library branch in heavy use more than 350 days a year, a reliable elevator is a necessity,” said Shelley Ross, RDPL CEO.

Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer-Mountain View MP, will be at the downtown branch Wednesday to officially announce the funding.

The project is expected to start in November. Otis, the chosen contractor, predicts the elevator will be out of service for about two-and-a-half week.



