Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

This Miracle Treat Day, four Dairy Queen locations in Red Deer will make history.

The four DQ locations are set to surpass $1 million for Children’s Miracle Network on Miracle Treat Day Thursday. This will make them the second Dairy Queen franchisee to do so in Canada.

The four restaurants have been hosting Miracle Treat Day for decades raising money for Children’s Miracle Network every year. As of last week, the total amount raised was more than $971,000.

Drew Hamill, Dairy Queen general manager of the four Red Deer locations, said only one other Dairy Queen franchisee has been able to reach the $1 million mark in Ontario.

Hamill is the general manager of Dairy Queen stores in Pines, downtown Red Deer, Deer Park and across from the Home Depot on 50 Ave. south.

On the annual Miracle Treat Day, all net proceeds from Blizzard Treat sales are donated to Children’s Miracle Network raising money for children’s hospitals across North America.

Hamill said all the money his restaurants raise stays within Alberta. The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children: Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

He credits the community and his employees for reaching the $1 million fundraising mark.

“We only have a 100,000 people in this town so raise $1 million is pretty substantial thing,” he said.

“We have tons of people lining up that day (Miracle Treat Day), they’re super patient waiting in line because they know it’s for a good cause.”

Hamill said his grandfather Gordon and grandmother Heather got involved with the franchise when they first purchased a DQ location in 1967 in downtown Red Deer. Slowly the number of locations grew, said Hamill, who got involved in the family business along with his father and mother Rob and Rhonda.

“We’re into our third generation now, we’ve been into this business for more than 50 years,” said the 31-year-old.

Helping children and families, is something close to the Hamill family.

“We love being involved in raising money for children because children are one group who can’t help themselves,” said the Red Deer resident. “Sometimes parents don’t have the funding and means to help children.”


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

Just Posted

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown

FORT ELLIS, N.S. — On the muddy banks of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Five people on board a small airplane were… Continue reading

Freight train derailment blocks tracks; no injuries

PITTSBURGH — Seven rail cars from a freight train derailed in Pittsburgh,… Continue reading

Trump acknowledges purpose of meeting with Russian lawyer

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to change his… Continue reading

Annette Dionne visits house she was born in as significance of quintuplets noted

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Surrounded by children, one of the two surviving… Continue reading

Bystanders catch driver as van drives onto crowded Port Dover, Ont., beach

PORT DOVER, Ont. — A 28-year-old woman says she was with her… Continue reading

Search for entangled right whale could be called off after Monday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — There is still no sign of an entangled… Continue reading

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Texas Republicans squelch ‘red flag’ gun law prospects

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas schools have been adding metal detectors and armed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month