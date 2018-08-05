Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

This Miracle Treat Day, four Dairy Queen locations in Red Deer will make history.

The four DQ locations are set to surpass $1 million for Children’s Miracle Network on Miracle Treat Day Thursday. This will make them the second Dairy Queen franchisee to do so in Canada.

The four restaurants have been hosting Miracle Treat Day for decades raising money for Children’s Miracle Network every year. As of last week, the total amount raised was more than $971,000.

Drew Hamill, Dairy Queen general manager of the four Red Deer locations, said only one other Dairy Queen franchisee has been able to reach the $1 million mark in Ontario.

Hamill is the general manager of Dairy Queen stores in Pines, downtown Red Deer, Deer Park and across from the Home Depot on 50 Ave. south.

On the annual Miracle Treat Day, all net proceeds from Blizzard Treat sales are donated to Children’s Miracle Network raising money for children’s hospitals across North America.

Hamill said all the money his restaurants raise stays within Alberta. The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children: Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

He credits the community and his employees for reaching the $1 million fundraising mark.

“We only have a 100,000 people in this town so raise $1 million is pretty substantial thing,” he said.

“We have tons of people lining up that day (Miracle Treat Day), they’re super patient waiting in line because they know it’s for a good cause.”

Hamill said his grandfather Gordon and grandmother Heather got involved with the franchise when they first purchased a DQ location in 1967 in downtown Red Deer. Slowly the number of locations grew, said Hamill, who got involved in the family business along with his father and mother Rob and Rhonda.

“We’re into our third generation now, we’ve been into this business for more than 50 years,” said the 31-year-old.

Helping children and families, is something close to the Hamill family.

“We love being involved in raising money for children because children are one group who can’t help themselves,” said the Red Deer resident. “Sometimes parents don’t have the funding and means to help children.”



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

