Nail-studded piece of cardboard concealed beside Red Deer street

A nail-studded piece of cardboard was concealed in the snow where anybody could have stopped on it.

Heidi Wilson and her daughter Britney Dibblee were driving by Aspen Heights Elementary School on Sunday afternoon when they spotted something out of the ordinary laying in the snow, but the two kept on driving.

“It looked like nails sticking up out of a board,” said Wilson.

About 10 minutes later, the two turned around, and the board was still on the side of 69th Street. That’s when they decided to get out of their vehicle and discovered two nails sticking out of the cardboard.

“There were a whole bunch … about 30 nails.

“We couldn’t believe what we were seeing, actually… it was in front of a school. It’s crazy.”

They picked up the cardboard to protect others from hurting themselves or driving over it.

“It was right there, where the cars park along, across the street from the school.”

The two then came home and posted a photo of it on Facebook to warn other drivers.

Wilson said she believes someone was trying to hide it within the snow, given the way she found the hazard.

The Red Deer resident noted someone put effort into the trap, because both the cardboard and the nails were painted white.

“To blend it with the snow,” the mother said.

“I know if I would’ve gone over a little bit further, I would’ve hit it with my tires as well,” she said, explaining the cardboard was on the side of the road, but far enough from lanes of traffic that cars would’ve hit it.

“They would’ve got it on the right-hand side of the tires.”

Red Deer RCMP confirmed Monday that the incident was reported to them. The police said at this point there is no evidence the incident was criminal in nature.

Wilson has lived around the school for around 15 years, but has never seen anything like this before, she said.

Red Deer Public School district followed up with the RCMP about the report.

Bruce Buruma, director of community relations with the school district, said he does not believe the incident relates to the school, because it happened over the weekend.

“It’s good that somebody has taken care of it; that’s about being a good community citizen.”



