Roeen Khan Mohammad, from Red Deer, who drives a taxi for a living, said he fills up his car about four times a week. He said the price in the recent weeks has been “really high for Alberta.” Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deer drivers are paying more at the pumps

“It seems like every summer it takes a jump, during special holidays – they knock up the price.”

Red Deer drivers are reaching deep into their pockets to pay for gas at the pumps.

Larry Marr, a Red Deer resident, who drives to Bonnyville for work couple times a month, said gas is a necessity for him.

He said he paid $1.29 at a Red Deer gas station Sunday. Marr said he can afford the increase, but it’s “too much.”

“It can take a bite out of things,” he said.

“It seems like every summer it takes a jump, during special holidays – they seem to knock up the price.”

Darryl Hicks, another Red Deer resident, who drives to Grande Prairie few times a month for work, echoed Marr’s thoughts.

“I don’t really have a choice, I’m out of a job if I don’t,” he said.

Roeen Khan Mohammad, from Red Deer, who drives a taxi for a living, said he fills up his car about four times a week. He said the price is “really high for Alberta,” and the increase affects him.

Khan Mohammad said it usually costs about $40 to fill up his cab, which has increased to about $75 as of recently.

Media reports confirm gas prices have soared across the country in recent days. According to GasBuddy.com, prices at Red Deer stations ranged from 123.9 to 129.9 cents per litre Sunday.

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst in Canada for GasBuddy.com, said the price increase is due to springtime maintenance at refineries as well as jump in oil prices.

McTeague said price of gas is about 20 cents higher than what it was at this time last year.

“These are high prices, made higher by governments, and of course, oil being about $18 to $19 a barrel higher,” said McTeague.

“So look towards summer to potentially have days where you see higher prices in mid $1.30 range and other days around mid $1.20.”

A Red Deer driver, Dennis House, said he paid roughly $10 more at the pump Sunday to fill up his truck that he uses to drive to work.

He said given the summer weather, he will consider walking or riding his bicycle when he is not working.

“On my days off I can make those adjustments.”


