Grade 2 student Makenna Pohl throws a ring while Evan Geurtsen (left) and Dane Inglis look on during Annie L. Gaetz Elementary School’s National Indigenous Day celebration Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Some Red Deer elementary school students played Indigenous games for the first time.

Annie L. Gaetz School held its first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“We have 12 stations set up; they include everything from bannock and tea to drumming to several Inuit games, Métis games and First Nations games that were traditionally used thousands of years ago, right here where we’re standing,” said Larry Hartel, school principal.

Hartel said the school will normally have a track and field meet around this time each year. Staff decided to focus on Indigenous games this year.

“These are games that would be traditionally be used to test skill, dexterity and balance,” he said.

After students played the various games, they went indoors and finished the day creating artwork.

“The kids are really enjoying themselves,” Hartel said. “These games are very unique to them, and unlike things that are more traditional like long jump or high jump, these games are completely new, which makes it a little more fun.”

Grade 5 students organized and ran each station. They would describe the game and oversee the younger students playing.

“It’s been so successful this year that our plan is to make it an annual event – at least for a few years,” Hartel said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Karen Unterschultz, parent volunteer, helps students put butter and jam on their bannock during Annie L. Gaetz Elementary School’s National Indigenous Day celebration Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Grade 2 students Maddox Hallock (left) and Ty Vandevelde drumming during Annie L. Gaetz Elementary School’s National Indigenous Day celebration Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
ReThink Red Deer is moving to next phase of Canada 150 Pollinator Garden project
Next story
New downtown parking rates on the way in Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Tourism Red Deer hosts sneak preview of summer events

Tourism Red Deer thought there was no better way to spend the… Continue reading

Summer construction for Red Deer and area schools

Hard hat activity at WestPark and St. Patrick’s schools

Red Deer representative on French advisory council

Provincial coucil to advise the minister responsible for the Francophone Secretariat

Red Deer Mounties seek armed robber who stole narcotics from pharmacy

Narcotics were the target during an armed robbery of a Red Deer… Continue reading

New downtown parking rates on the way in Red Deer

Expired meter penalties increase

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Town of Ponoka, AUPE set to resume negotiations

Town council rejected agreement reached between administration and union

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Jimmy Fallon reveals personal pain following Trump fallout

NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month