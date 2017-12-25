Red Deer Emergency Services “keep watch”

Red Deer Emergency Services have had a busy Christmas Eve and Christmas morning this year between the alarm calls and medical emergencies.

“It doesn’t really change whether it’s the holiday or weekend or weekdays,” said Kyle Reimer, lieutenant with Red Deer Emergency Services.

Ben Barthel, acting lieutenant said the city never sleeps.

“Everyone spends the holidays with their families, so it’s important somebody keeps watch,” said Barthel.

Reimer has also worked many Christmas days. He said every once in a while things slow down but it has been a busy holiday this year.

Six Red Deer Emergency crews were on call Christmas morning.

Barthel has been with Red Deer Emergency Services for 13 years and he said the call volume has only gone up. It’s because Red Deer is a growing city, he said.

It’s not just the emergency crew who miss out on Christmas days, birthdays, Easters – the family bears the brunt of it too. Reimer said not everyone in his extended family understands the nature of the job and why he sometimes misses out on family gatherings.

“The longer you do shift work, the more you understand Christmas falls in that one or two week period and we try to catch it either before or after our days off,” he said.

Barthel started earlier than he had to — at 7 a.m. on Monday — so one of his teammates who has a young family could get off work and spend some quality time with his family.

“It’s harder when kids are young, and you know they are waiting to dig into things underneath the tree,” he said.

The duo credits all workers who work holidays from RCMP officers, hospital and emergency staff and gas station and coffee shop employees.

“It’s very easy to get irritated when there’s a line up at the gas station and it’s important to recognize all these services are available because somebody is missing out on family time or down time,” said Reimer.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

