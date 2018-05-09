Red Deer fabric sale raises thousands

This year’s GrammaLink-Africa Fabulous Fabric Sale raised more than $9,000.
The annual event, held on April 21, raised money for the Stephen Lewis Foundation to support African Grandmothers raising grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.
“We had such a huge crowd and such a variety of people, including kids,” said Faye Hughes with GrammaLink-Africa. “We were so gratified because everything we were selling is donated in the first place.”
Hughes said the sale typically raises around $9,000, but this sale was a little better than most years.
In the 10 years GrammaLink-Africa has been in Red Deer, it has raised more than $200,000.
