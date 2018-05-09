Friendly volunteers assisted shoppers at the GrammaLink-Africa Fabulous Fabric Sale April 21. (Photo by SUZAN YAWORSKI)

Red Deer fabric sale raises thousands

This year’s GrammaLink-Africa Fabulous Fabric Sale raised more than $9,000.

The annual event, held on April 21, raised money for the Stephen Lewis Foundation to support African Grandmothers raising grandchildren orphaned by HIV/AIDS.

SEE MORE: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

“We had such a huge crowd and such a variety of people, including kids,” said Faye Hughes with GrammaLink-Africa. “We were so gratified because everything we were selling is donated in the first place.”

Hughes said the sale typically raises around $9,000, but this sale was a little better than most years.

In the 10 years GrammaLink-Africa has been in Red Deer, it has raised more than $200,000.


