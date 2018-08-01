Red Deer Fall Activity Guide to be delivered to homes next week

Red Deerians can start planning fall recreation and culture activities next week.

The city will deliver the 2018 Fall Activity Guide to homes in Red Deer County Aug. 9 and to Red Deer homes Aug. 10.

Copies can also be picked up at City Hall, Collicutt Centre, Culture Services Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre and the Recreation Centre.

Registration for programs in the guide begins 8 a.m. Aug. 14. You can register by calling 403-309-8411, visiting the Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre or Recreation Centre, or going to looknbook.reddeer.ca, where the activity guide is also available beginning Aug. 6.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter