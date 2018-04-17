Red Deer family wins award for Rett syndrome research efforts

Fourth annual Rise Against Rett Syndrome will be May 4 at Bo’s Bar and Grill

The Hollman Family – Max, Nicole, Falan and Sean – in “The Magic Room” at the Ronald McDonald House in Calgary, shortly after Falan was discharged from the ICU. (Contributed photo)

A Red Deer family received an award for trying to cure Rett syndrome.

Nicole and Sean Hollman, whose daughter Falan has Rett syndrome, received a 2018 Spirit Award from the Ontario Rett Syndrome Association on the weekend.

The Spirit Award is given to those who make a significant contribution in raising awareness for Rett syndrome, which is a rare non-inherited genetic postnatal neurological disorder that leads to severe impairments to their ability to speak, walk, eat and even breathe.

The Hollmans started Rise Against Rett Syndrome in 2015 to help cure the neurological disorder by raising money for research and to give back to local community charities.

More than $16,000 has been raised in Central Alberta for research through the group.

The Hollman family will host its fourth annual fundraiser May 4 at Bo’s Bar and Grill in Red Deer from 7 to 11 p.m.

Nicole Hollman said it’s overwhelming to have the community’s support.

“Sometimes I think it’s just too good to be true,” she said. “It’s really hard for me to ask people for help. Originally the idea for the annual fundraiser started with family and friends saying, ‘Your kiddo needs something and we want to help.’”

Every year, a portion of the money raised goes towards a local group.

“We can’t just ship it off to research because people here won’t see the effects of that. We want to make sure they see some of the money stays here at home,” she said.

This year, the Hollmans hope to raise at least $10,000 for Rett syndrome research and the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation.

The event will be Star Wars themed.

“We thought we’d be a little more creative with it this year,” said Hollman. “We’ve added a few little things – it’s ‘May the Fourth be with Falan.’”

The family is a little behind in its fundraiser planning because Falan spent March in the ICU at a Calgary medical facility.

“She’s back in school and back and home now, but there were a lot of changes medically for her. Things are becoming more complex for her. The symptoms of Rett syndrome are becoming more challenging unfortunately,” she said.

There will be a silent auction, games, prize draws and more at the event.

For more information on the fundraiser, contact Sean Hollman by email at seanhollman@yahoo.com or by phone at 403-598-2000.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

