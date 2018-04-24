Jeremy Robinson has been a Superman fan since his middle school years. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer fans celebrate Superman’s 80th birthday

Man of Steel becomes octogenarian this month

Comic book superhero Superman turns 80 years old this month — and agelessness appears to be another of his formidable superpowers.

Although introduced to the world in April of 1938, Superman’s raven locks are yet untouched by grey and his chiseled jaw remains firm and square.

“I think he’s one of those character who will live on forever,” said Red Deer resident Jeremy Robinson, who’s been a fan since boyhood.

For a brief time in middle school, Robinson admitted his loyalties were torn between Superman and Batman.

But while the Dark Knight became bogged down by “traumatic” plot-lines in the comic-book birthday present Robinson received from his dad, Superman continued to soar into the light.

Despite having X-ray vision, “Superman was pure. He could do no wrong and I kind of liked that in my superheroes,” said Robinson. “He was just a good guy.”

He was also drawn to the Man of Steel’s relatable alter-ego, shy and bespectacled Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent. “I liked his relationship with Lois Lane, and that he was a reporter who got to investigate cases. It was like he was always trying to (crack) a mystery…”

Robinson eventually came to appreciate the more dark and “graphic” aspects of Batman comic books, but Superman’s selflessness continues to appeal: “It was like he always knew the right thing to do, and you could always depend on him. He was looking out for people.”

The classic Christopher Reeve Superman films also hold up — particularly the first one, added Robinson, who considers it “one of the movies you can always watch that makes you feel like a kid again.”

Although he stopped reading comic books in high school, the alumni of the Bullskit sketch comedy group and staffer at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre never stopped being a fan of Superman’s respectful attitude.

“He kind of influenced the way I approach people.”

According to the Crash Test Dummies tune: “Superman never made any money, saving the world from Solomon Grundy,” and never showed off his powers for the sake of ego.

“He’s just a good role model,” demonstrating the best qualities of all of us, said Robinson.

Last week, DC Entertainment’s Action Comics released the first comic in the U.S. industry to reach its 1,000 mark. This celebration of Superman is available from any comic seller — including Red Deer’s long-running comic store, Amazing Fantasy on Ross Street.


