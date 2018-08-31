Red Deer Farm Credit Canada getting ready for Drive Away Hunger campaign

Edith Jones, FCC relationship manager, and Doug Wilson, Red Deer District FCC director, are getting set for the 15th Drive Away Hunger campaign, which kicks off in Central Alberta Sept. 5. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Farm Credit Canada is getting ready to help feed the hungry in Central Alberta.

FCC branches across Canada, including the one in Red Deer, will take in cash and food donations during the 15th annual Drive Away Hunger campaign starting Sept. 5.

Doug Wilson, Red Deer District FCC director, said the campaign supports multiple food banks in Central Alberta communities, including Red Deer, Lacombe and Innisfail.

“There’s need (for food) all over the place,” Wilson said. “Working in agriculture and with farmers and food producers, it seemed like a natural fit for us to support that area of the community.”

Donations will be collected from partnering businesses and schools; FCC will accept individual donations as well.

“It gives us a lot of pride to give back and support the community we’re in,” said Wilson.

Last year, Central Alberta raised 196,801 meals. Wilson said there isn’t a set goal for the upcoming campaign, which ends Oct. 18.

Edith Jones, FCC relationship manager, said it’s important to support food banks.

“Food is a big part of everyone’s day-to-day lives,” said Jones. “We really try to get the donations up for the food banks and raise awareness for them as well.”

Jones said the Red Deer FCC receives more donations every year.

The Red Deer Rebels will hold a food drive in support of the Drive Away Hunger campaign at a game Oct. 6.

“People who attend can bring donations, whether it be money or food from their pantry. That always turns out good every year,” Jones said.

The Canada-wide goal for this year’s campaign is to raise 5 million meals; 40 million meals have been raised through the campaign’s first 14 years.

Each year the FCC donates $1,000 to a “high-need” school in Central Alberta. Aspen Heights School in Red Deer will receive this year’s cheque Sept. 7.

“A lot of kids will only eat through the school program. It could be the only meal they can get for lunch.

“Kids that are hungry will lose their attention span throughout the day because they can’t focus. It’s a big motivator for us to make sure everyone can learn properly and have access to food,” said Jones.

Donations can be brought to the Red Deer FCC office (110-6900 Taylor Dr.) during the campaign. Offices in Olds, Calgary, Leduc and Camrose will also accept donations.



