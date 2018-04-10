The saxophone line in the Ecole Camille J. Lerouge Junior High stage band plays Blue Train by John Coltrane at the Red Deer Festival of Performing Arts. (Advocate file photo)

Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts a chance for young musicians to perform on a big stage

Similar to a year-end sports tournament, the Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts is a chance to show off a year of hard work and practice.

Festival director Ashley Miller made the comparison speaking on Tuesday, on the second day of the two-week event.

“We compare it to a sports tournament,” said Miller. “If you’re in baseball or hockey, you go to weekend tournaments.

“This is kind of like our sports tournament. They work on these pieces throughout the year, then they come and perform, get to see what other kids are doing, have a good time and learn a lot from our adjudicators.”

Previously known as Kiwanis Music Festival, it is a chance to young, student and amateur musicians to perform in a public space and in front of an adjudicator. The adjudicator will judge the performance and discuss it with the performer.

“They perform what they have been working on and they are given adjudication,” said Miller. “There are scholarships available.”

In total, more than 100 scholarships will be given out. Top performers have the opportunity to progress to provincial and national events.

The festival started on Monday at Sunnybrook United Church, 12 Stanton St., and features voice, choral, speech arts and guitar this week at the church. Performances run from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

From April 16 to 20, the performances switch to Red Deer College Arts Centre, 100 College Blvd., and include band, jazz bands, community bands, orchestra, piano, brass, woodwinds, strings and musical theatre. Performances run from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The public is invited to attend and it costs $2 to watch the young performers participate in the event.

First and second place are awarded in each category. At the end of the two week performance and adjudication period, there will be two final performances. The musical theatre showcase takes place on April 20 starting at 7 p.m. at the Red Deer College Arts Centre Mainstage. The musical theatre showcase cost $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors and performers get in for free.

The performers showcase takes place on April 28 at Sunnybrook Unity Church at 2 p.m. Entrance to the performers showcase is by donation.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NOVA Chemicals Joffre site to host community open house
Next story
Red Deer G.H. Dawe Community Centre pool to close for annual maintenance

Just Posted

Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts a chance for young musicians to perform on a big stage

Similar to a year-end sports tournament, the Red Deer Festival of the… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service faces slight delay

Opening will now be on June 4

CN reassures farmers

Rail company says it is fixing backlog issues that slowed grain shipments

Celebrating 20 years of running in Red Deer

The 20th annual Woody’s RV World Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10K and Kids’ Run are Sunday, May 20

Central Alberta’s rough economy takes a toll on visual art spaces

Red Deer’s art scene has seen better days, says a gallery-goer

WATCH: Green cart progam officially launched in Red Deer

Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

PHOTOS: Yoga and storytelling at Red Deer Public Library

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Via awards $46-million contract to Cad Railway to refurbish ‘Canadian’ cars

MONTREAL — Via Rail has awarded its second multimillion-dollar contract in a… Continue reading

‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall starfighter from scrap

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man has hand-built the dream ride of… Continue reading

New luxury hotel will cost $792,000 a night – and be 200 miles up

Aboard the International Space Station, an astronaut’s life is typically work, exercise,… Continue reading

Tim Hortons franchisee association fights parent company in license spat

TORONTO — A group representing about half of Canada’s Tim Hortons franchisees… Continue reading

“I am sorry”: Zuckerberg faces congressional inquisition

WASHINGTON — After privately assuring senators that his company will do better,… Continue reading

Advocacy group presses N.S. government to ban private plasma companies

HALIFAX — A national advocacy group is pressing the Nova Scotia government… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month