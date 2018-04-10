Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts a chance for young musicians to perform on a big stage

The saxophone line in the Ecole Camille J. Lerouge Junior High stage band plays Blue Train by John Coltrane at the Red Deer Festival of Performing Arts. (Advocate file photo)

Similar to a year-end sports tournament, the Red Deer Festival of the Performing Arts is a chance to show off a year of hard work and practice.

Festival director Ashley Miller made the comparison speaking on Tuesday, on the second day of the two-week event.

“We compare it to a sports tournament,” said Miller. “If you’re in baseball or hockey, you go to weekend tournaments.

“This is kind of like our sports tournament. They work on these pieces throughout the year, then they come and perform, get to see what other kids are doing, have a good time and learn a lot from our adjudicators.”

Previously known as Kiwanis Music Festival, it is a chance to young, student and amateur musicians to perform in a public space and in front of an adjudicator. The adjudicator will judge the performance and discuss it with the performer.

“They perform what they have been working on and they are given adjudication,” said Miller. “There are scholarships available.”

In total, more than 100 scholarships will be given out. Top performers have the opportunity to progress to provincial and national events.

The festival started on Monday at Sunnybrook United Church, 12 Stanton St., and features voice, choral, speech arts and guitar this week at the church. Performances run from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

From April 16 to 20, the performances switch to Red Deer College Arts Centre, 100 College Blvd., and include band, jazz bands, community bands, orchestra, piano, brass, woodwinds, strings and musical theatre. Performances run from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The public is invited to attend and it costs $2 to watch the young performers participate in the event.

First and second place are awarded in each category. At the end of the two week performance and adjudication period, there will be two final performances. The musical theatre showcase takes place on April 20 starting at 7 p.m. at the Red Deer College Arts Centre Mainstage. The musical theatre showcase cost $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors and performers get in for free.

The performers showcase takes place on April 28 at Sunnybrook Unity Church at 2 p.m. Entrance to the performers showcase is by donation.



