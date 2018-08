The city announced the ban was lifted Wednesday morning

A city-wide fire ban has been lifted in Red Deer.

The ban was lifted thanks to recent rainfall and air quality rising to an acceptable level, a city public service announcement said Wednesday morning.

Even though the fire ban is lifted, the city is reminding Red Deerians burning construction or yard waste is prohibited.

Only designated fire pit use is permitted within city parks.



