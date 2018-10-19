Red Deer fire station up for sale

The City of Red Deer is selling Fire Station 4 in Deer Park. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The former Fire Station 4 is waiting for a family to call it home.

The city put the Deer Park fire station up for sale about five months ago, after employees and equipment moved to a new building in Timberlands in January 2017.

But before you ask — it does not come equipped with a fire pole.

“That’s the first question everyone asks. Is the pole still there? No, the pole has been taken out, but there’s still a spot for one,” said Wade Martens, land co-ordinator for the city, with a chuckle.

The building, at 30 Davidson Dr. on the corner of 39th Street, had been in use since the 1990s.

Martens said so far, a handful of interested parties have come forward, but the site remains on the market.

Located on .63 acres of land, the former fire hall does not have a price tag. The sale will be negotiated through a bid process.

The land is zoned R1 for low density residential, and the city is only looking at residential proposals.

“Someone could purchase the fire hall, do what they had to do from a building code perspective, and use it as a residence,” said Martens. “It is a unique opportunity to say ‘our house was a former fire hall.’”

He said a buyer could also remove the building and split the property into four residential lots.

“We’ve had parties looking at it from both perspectives.”

Information on the sale is available at www.reddeer.ca/land.



