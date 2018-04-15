Red Deer Fish and Game can sell your firearms – in hopes of donation

Red Deer Fish and Game Association wants to sell unused or inherited firearms on behalf of Central Albertans at an upcoming gun show. In return the organization is hoping for a donation to help with its Youth Pheasant Program. Photo supplied

The Red Deer Fish and Game Association can take unused firearms off your hands – safely and legally.

The organization wants to sell inherited firearms or those not in use on behalf of Central Albertans, at the 2018 Red Deer Gun Show May 5 and 6. In return, it’s hoping for a donation that will benefit its Alberta Youth Pheasant Program.

Doug Wood, Youth Pheasant Program chairman, said the program that runs between September and December, introduces gun safety and wildlife, habitat and conservation to youth between the ages of 12 to 20.

“We take kids out and introduce them to firearms, instead of computers, and give them an opportunity to understand how firearms work and the safety part of it,” he said.

Wood said the program provides aspiring young hunters to experience bird game hunting in a learning environment with a mentor present.

Wood said the association wants to sell guns for Central Albertans in hopes of a donation or people can donate the firearms to the association directly for the youth program.

He said running the program costs money, like buying shells, birds, clay pigeons, and bird food, so the association is always looking for donations.

Last year, close to 90 young people took part in the program that runs east of Innisfail.

“The program is unique,” said Wood, adding that it is available to youth from across the province and is free for Red Deer Fish and Game members.

For non-members, the program costs $25 to purchase a youth membership, and covers insurance for safety reasons.

The association has plans to introduce a pheasant program for women later this year. Wood said some Central Alberta moms, who bring their kids to the program, tag along and have shown an interest in the program in the past.

The gun show, also hosted by the association, has been running for more than 10 years. Wood said people from Western Canada come to Red Deer to sell, buy or trade guns or gun parts.

The eleventh annual gun show at the Westerner Park runs 10 to 5 p.m. and 10 to 3 p.m. on May 5 and 6 respectively.

Those looking to donate can contact Red Deer Fish and Game.



