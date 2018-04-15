Red Deer Fish and Game Association wants to sell unused or inherited firearms on behalf of Central Albertans at an upcoming gun show. In return the organization is hoping for a donation to help with its Youth Pheasant Program. Photo supplied

Red Deer Fish and Game can sell your firearms – in hopes of donation

The Red Deer Fish and Game Association can take unused firearms off your hands – safely and legally.

The organization wants to sell inherited firearms or those not in use on behalf of Central Albertans, at the 2018 Red Deer Gun Show May 5 and 6. In return, it’s hoping for a donation that will benefit its Alberta Youth Pheasant Program.

Doug Wood, Youth Pheasant Program chairman, said the program that runs between September and December, introduces gun safety and wildlife, habitat and conservation to youth between the ages of 12 to 20.

“We take kids out and introduce them to firearms, instead of computers, and give them an opportunity to understand how firearms work and the safety part of it,” he said.

Wood said the program provides aspiring young hunters to experience bird game hunting in a learning environment with a mentor present.

Wood said the association wants to sell guns for Central Albertans in hopes of a donation or people can donate the firearms to the association directly for the youth program.

He said running the program costs money, like buying shells, birds, clay pigeons, and bird food, so the association is always looking for donations.

Last year, close to 90 young people took part in the program that runs east of Innisfail.

“The program is unique,” said Wood, adding that it is available to youth from across the province and is free for Red Deer Fish and Game members.

For non-members, the program costs $25 to purchase a youth membership, and covers insurance for safety reasons.

The association has plans to introduce a pheasant program for women later this year. Wood said some Central Alberta moms, who bring their kids to the program, tag along and have shown an interest in the program in the past.

The gun show, also hosted by the association, has been running for more than 10 years. Wood said people from Western Canada come to Red Deer to sell, buy or trade guns or gun parts.

The eleventh annual gun show at the Westerner Park runs 10 to 5 p.m. and 10 to 3 p.m. on May 5 and 6 respectively.

Those looking to donate can contact Red Deer Fish and Game.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pipeline meeting done, Trudeau heads to Paris
Next story
In age of #MeToo, can there be forgiveness, second chances?

Just Posted

Red Deer Fish and Game can sell your firearms – in hopes of donation

The Red Deer Fish and Game Association can take unused firearms off… Continue reading

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off on Saturday ‘an inspirational night’ for Central Albertans

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018, Saturday, was one of the best nights… Continue reading

Trudeau pledges money, new law to make Trans Mountain happen, without details

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has instructed his finance… Continue reading

Central Alberta woman ‘wanted’ on numerous warrants charged with dangerous driving

A 19-year-old Rocky Mountain House resident is facing charges such as dangerous… Continue reading

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Central Alberta celebrities put on a show at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance… Continue reading

WATCH: Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off in Red Deer a hit

Central Alberta celebrities put on a show at the Sheraton Celebrity Dance… Continue reading

Snowboarder fatality at Fernie Alpine Resort: deceased not wearing helmet

A 53-year-old male snowboarder succumbed to his injuries

Pentagon wants to spot illnesses by monitoring soldiers’ smartphones

Imagine your smartphone’s camera, microphone and motion sensors were monitoring you for… Continue reading

Red Deer Fish and Game can sell your firearms – in hopes of donation

The Red Deer Fish and Game Association can take unused firearms off… Continue reading

Broncos captain Logan Schatz remembered as a hard-working leader at funeral

ALLAN, Sask. — Humboldt Broncos captain Logan Schatz was remembered as a… Continue reading

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off on Saturday ‘an inspirational night’ for Central Albertans

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018, Saturday, was one of the best nights… Continue reading

Man who helped recover bodies after Titanic disaster remembered 106 years later

HALIFAX — On the 106th anniversary of the Titanic disaster, a Halifax… Continue reading

Trudeau pledges money, new law to make Trans Mountain happen, without details

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has instructed his finance… Continue reading

Mini daffodils are perfect for small spaces (and budgets)

When it comes to daffodils, it’s easy for the novice to fall… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month