Brennan Kerr, Red Deer Food Bank summer student, loads food into a pickup truck so it can be delivered to The Mustard Seed. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

It’s been smooth sailing for the Red Deer Food Bank’s second site after opening one year ago.

Fred Scaife, Food Bank executive director, said the new pickup site at The Mustard Seed (6002 54 Ave.) has been extremely helpful for Red Deerians.

“We’ve been accommodating people who couldn’t get up here (to the primary Red Deer Food Bank site at 7429 49 Ave.) and that in itself is a success,” Scaife said.

More than 200 people have been fed through the food bank’s second site so far this year.

“The reason we started this program is because people can’t get up to the main site. If you don’t have a car and you don’t have money for food, you wouldn’t have much money for public transportation or a cab,” he said.

Scaife said the second site was “incredibly busy” early on, but the Food Bank learned how to manage the influx of people. There were some other challenges when the site first opened, he added.

“There have been a few glitches, but it’s been strictly on our part,” he said. “There were transportation issues … and those types of things, but we’ve long since ironed that out and it’s been really problem-free.”

Scaife said The Mustard Seed is “incredibly gracious and helpful” for allowing the Food Bank to use its building for food pickup.

“They believe, like we do, that people should be helped and they just jumped right in,” he said. “They supply us with a space free of charge and I’m sure it adds to their burden somewhat – they aren’t even open the time we do this so they have to open and close their door for our clients.”

Red Deer Food Bank staff members head to The Mustard Seed every Tuesday and Thursday to hand out food.

Scaife said the Food Bank is planning to potentially add more sites in the future.

“We’ve been looking around the city and we’ve identified a few areas.

“We go about an analysis of addresses and pinpoint some of the busiest neighbourhoods in the city,” he said, adding two of the busiest areas are around the food bank and The Mustard Seed.

For more information or to donate to the Red Deer Food Bank, visit www.reddeerfoodbank.com.


