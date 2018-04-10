Red Deer G.H. Dawe Community Centre pool to close for annual maintenance

The Dawe water park will be closed from April 17 to May 4 for annual maintenance

The City of Red Deer will be down one pool for couple weeks starting next Tuesday.

The G.H. Dawe Community Centre water park will close from April 17 to May 4 for annual maintenance. The pool will re-open May 5 for regular aquatic programming and drop-in activities.

Although the pool is closed, the rest of the centre is open to the public – regularly scheduled drop-in, dryland and fitness programming will not be affected.

Pools at the Collicutt Centre, Recreation Centre and Michener Aquatic Centre will be open during this time.

For more information and swim schedules, visit www.reddeer.ca/recreation.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter