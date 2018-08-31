Red Deer getting temporary safe consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

A temporary safe consumption site will be set up in September in Red Deer where the accident fentanyl poisoning death rate leads the province.

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman announced on Friday that the temporary consumption site will be located at Safe Harbour Society site downtown at 5246 53rd Ave.

“This one won’t be mobile. It will be temporary,” she said in an interview.

“We have brought temporary structures into other communities while they are working on long-term solutions.

“And that’s our expectation for Red Deer too, that they are going to keep working on developing what they think a long-term location will be and what kind of additional supports will be helpful there.”

Hoffman acknowledged the urgency of opening a site as soon as possible in Red Deer. “This is definitely the highest rate of any community in the province today.”

The announcement came after Hoffman asked a local steering committee to come forward with a recommendation for the site. A similar site has saved hundreds of lives in Calgary, she said.

“We know that in Calgary … almost 500 overdoses have been reversed since their site opened earlier this year,” she said.

“That’s a lot of folks who are here to live another day and have an opportunity to make another decision tomorrow rather than losing all opportunity and all hope.”

Alberta Health’s opioid surveillance report for the second quarter offers a sobering glimpse of Red Deer’s overdose problem.

So far this year, the city has 44.7 apparent accidental fentanyl-related drug poisoning deaths per 100,000 — by far the highest rate in the province where the average among its seven cities is 20.6 deaths. Next closest is Lethbridge at 34.1 deaths. Calgary is at 22.6 and Edmonton at 14.7. Fort McMurray, at 10.1 deaths, has the lowest rate of the seven cities surveyed, which also includes Grande Prairie (29.7) and Medicine Hat (11.7).

Province-wide, there were 160 fentanyl-related deaths in the second quarter, including 18 in Central Zone. Calgary Zone’s 83 deaths was the highest among the province’s five zones followed by Edmonton Zone at 35. There were 170 fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta in the first quarter.

Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre ranked sixth among facilities providing hospitalization for opioid use and other substance misuse from Jan. 1, 2015 to March 31, 2018. Red Deer’s hospital represented five per cent of all stays. Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton led with 17 per cent of stays.

Hoffman said the province is taking a four-prong approach: harm reduction, enforcement, treatment and prevention.

On the treatment front there are nearly 250 people in Red Deer and area receiving dependency treatment.

“That’s definitely a step in the right direction.”


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New intersection coming to 77 St. in Red Deer
Next story
WATCH: City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

Just Posted

Red Deer getting temporary safe consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Last Food Truck Friday of 2018 in Red Deer

The final event was this week in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

Central Alberta farm is reclaimed as wildlife habitat

WATCH: City and province must do more to deal with opioid crisis, say Red Deer advocates

They call for safe consumption site and drug treatment centre

Trudeau names nine new parliamentary secretaries, removes four from roster

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his parliamentary secretary… Continue reading

Nova Scotia’s battle against opioid scourge is showing progress, officials say

TRURO, N.S. — Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer says the province’s fight… Continue reading

Families gather for 20th Swissair anniversary: ‘The only grave I have to visit’

HALIFAX — For Adrienne Carter, it still seems like yesterday that her… Continue reading

Eminem drops new album ‘Kamikaze’

NEW YORK — Eminem picked a busy day to surprise the world… Continue reading

Quebec political parties announce common front in favour of supply management

LONGUEUIL, Que. — The leaders of Quebec’s main political parties spoke in… Continue reading

First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to… Continue reading

Farrow’s former producer criticized NBC on Weinstein story

NEW YORK — Ronan Farrow’s former producer at NBC News says his… Continue reading

US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK — The chair umpire who climbed out of his seat… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month