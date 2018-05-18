Red Deer gives water safety tips for long weekend

The City of Red Deer is reminding residents to be safe at the Red Deer River this long weekend. (Advocate file photo)

The City of Red Deer is reminding residents to stay safe on the river this long weekend.

Red Deer Emergency Services advises people enjoying the Red Deer River to take caution and assess the safety and conditions of the water before entering.

Some tips to keep rafters and boaters safe:

Prepare for unexpected conditions and pack your boat with suitable warm clothing, water and other necessities in case of emergency

Wear life jackets at all times

Carry oars or paddles to avoid obstacles

Use proper floating devices; inflatable toys are designed for lakes, not flowing waters

Don’t tie rafts, tubes or dinghies together because this increases the risk of getting caught on bridge pillars and floating debris

Alcohol consumption is illegal and violators can be fined. It’s also illegal to park along highway embankments, including the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

The city also reminds residents to take your garbage with you, recycle beverage containers and dispose of discarded rafts responsibly.



