Red Deer high school students to raise money for mental health

Students at Red Deer’s St. Joseph High School will raise money to battle mental illness during its first Grad Service Project week.

The Grad Committee chose to raise money for Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, which provides financial help for people with mental illness and supports youth showing signs of, or experiencing, a mental health crisis.

“We are striving to work towards a culture where we can break down the barriers related to mental illness and make it easier for our students to talk about,” said Ashley Visscher, event co-ordinator.

Visscher said a primary focus for Grad Service Project week will be to spread awareness about mental health problems among students and come together as a school community.

“Many of the events we have planned stem from the notion of ‘togetherness’ and how the hands of many have the potential to create change and positively impact youth struggling with these illnesses,” Visscher said.

Grad Service Project week runs from April 16 to 20. Grade 12 students will participate in a series of events to raise money and focus on healthy ways to improve mental health.

  • April 16 – Unplug for Mental Health Cellphone-Free Day
  • April 17 – Restaurant Takeover at State & Main (South Location, Red Deer) 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
  • April 18 – A Smile A Day Keeps the Doctor Away – On-site photobooth and smile wall
  • April 19 – Movin’ For Mental Health Exercisathon
  • April 20 – Let It Ripple Day

For more information, visit www.stjosephhigh.ca.


