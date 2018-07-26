Red Deer Hospice Handbag Luncheon fundraiser set for Sept. 12

Tickets for bi-annual fundraiser go on sale Aug. 1

Tickets for Red Deer Hospice’s Handbag Lunch go on sale Aug. 1.

This event is held every other year and limited to 200 tickets.

It takes place Sept. 12 at the Sheraton Hotel Red Deer and includes a three-course lunch, entertainment, and the opportunity to bid on designer handbags.

Each table will feature a new designer handbag as a centre piece and luncheon guests will have the opportunity to bid on the bags in a sealed auction format. Bids will be not be visible to other guests and at the end of the luncheon the highest bidder on each bag will take it home.

Tickets are $45 and the luncheon runs from noon to 2 p.m.

Handbag donations are still being accepted. Tickets available online at www.reddeerhospice.com or phone Lori at Red Deer Hospice at 403-309-4344 to purchase tickets or donate a handbag.



