Red Deer Hospice moves forward with $5.2 million expansion

Val Hilario, the hospice’s new expansion campaign co-ordinator is looking forward to being able to accommodate more people and programs. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

The Red Deer Hospice plans to expand to help more terminally ill Central Albertans spend their final days in an uplifting, calm and supportive setting.

The hospice in the Anders neighbourhood is at more than 90 per cent occupancy, “and we don’t want to be in the position of having to send people away,”said out-going executive-director Val Hilario, who’s moving into the new role of expansion campaign co-ordinator.

She noted the average of 165 people in their last stage of life move into the hospice each year for a few days or up to four months. With the city’s growing and aging population those numbers are only going to increase in years to come, she added.

Plans are underway for a $5.2 million addition that will include six addition bedrooms, bringing the total to 16, as well as enhanced family areas, including living rooms, quiet areas, a coffee bar, and dedicated sanctuary space.

A new multi-purpose room will allow for more educational opportunities, respite care and day programming, while a basement renovation will create a dedicated staff area and more storage room for medical equipment.

Although a lot of community fundraising will be needed to pay for the project, the Red Deer Twilight Homes Foundation got the campaign off to a great start with a $300,000 donation to be made over three years.

Hilario credited Twilight Homes for being a wonderful support through the years, having pledged $250,000 for the original construction cost of the hospice.

So far, about $1 million has been raised for the expansion, counting other community donations, she added.

The project would not be possible without an new operating funding agreement with Alberta Health Services, said James McPherson, chair of the hospice expansion board.

AHS is going to be funding a bigger share of operating costs once the new beds are built: “It works out to be something like 70 per cent from the government and 30 per cent from the community,” said McPherson, instead of the current 40 per cent government, 60 per cent community split.

He credited Red Deer’s MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner for their strong support for the project.

