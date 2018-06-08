Val Hilario, the hospice’s new expansion campaign co-ordinator is looking forward to being able to accommodate more people and programs. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer Hospice moves forward with $5.2 million expansion

Six additional rooms and family spaces are being added

The Red Deer Hospice plans to expand to help more terminally ill Central Albertans spend their final days in an uplifting, calm and supportive setting.

The hospice in the Anders neighbourhood is at more than 90 per cent occupancy, “and we don’t want to be in the position of having to send people away,”said out-going executive-director Val Hilario, who’s moving into the new role of expansion campaign co-ordinator.

She noted the average of 165 people in their last stage of life move into the hospice each year for a few days or up to four months. With the city’s growing and aging population those numbers are only going to increase in years to come, she added.

Plans are underway for a $5.2 million addition that will include six addition bedrooms, bringing the total to 16, as well as enhanced family areas, including living rooms, quiet areas, a coffee bar, and dedicated sanctuary space.

A new multi-purpose room will allow for more educational opportunities, respite care and day programming, while a basement renovation will create a dedicated staff area and more storage room for medical equipment.

Although a lot of community fundraising will be needed to pay for the project, the Red Deer Twilight Homes Foundation got the campaign off to a great start with a $300,000 donation to be made over three years.

Hilario credited Twilight Homes for being a wonderful support through the years, having pledged $250,000 for the original construction cost of the hospice.

So far, about $1 million has been raised for the expansion, counting other community donations, she added.

The project would not be possible without an new operating funding agreement with Alberta Health Services, said James McPherson, chair of the hospice expansion board.

AHS is going to be funding a bigger share of operating costs once the new beds are built: “It works out to be something like 70 per cent from the government and 30 per cent from the community,” said McPherson, instead of the current 40 per cent government, 60 per cent community split.

He credited Red Deer’s MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner for their strong support for the project.

(More story and video to come).

Previous story
Doug Ford to transition to power in Ontario over next three weeks
Next story
Gator who fatally attacked Florida woman is captured

Just Posted

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Red Deer Hospice moves forward with $5.2 million expansion

Six additional rooms and family spaces are being added

May a record scorcher for Red Deer

Average temperature in May was hottest in 104 years of record keeping

This Might Hurt: Roles of girls and women explored in Red Deer art exhibit

Kim Henigman Bruce’s exhibit, How I Got Here, at Harris-Warke gallery

WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Mayor’s Recognition Awards were held Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel

Vatican seeks ‘courageous’ ideas to combat priest shortage

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican called Friday for courageous proposals to cope… Continue reading

Doug Ford to transition to power in Ontario over next three weeks

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he’s working with Ontario’s outgoing Liberals… Continue reading

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7, roiling Trudeau’s Quebec summit

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump’s pitch to bring Russia back into… Continue reading

Saskatoon man calls for changes to assisted-dying law after wife’s death

David Dunn sat beside his wife, held her in his arms and… Continue reading

IKEA to phase out single-use plastic by 2020

TORONTO — IKEA and A&W are the latest big chains to join… Continue reading

Despite controversy, Bourdain wasn’t shy about championing Canadian cuisine

As the world’s best known celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain’s travels took him… Continue reading

Watch:Cowboys face off with bulls in freestyle event

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicks off

Gator who fatally attacked Florida woman is captured

DAVIE, Fla. — Authorities captured and killed an alligator that they believe… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month