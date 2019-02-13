(Advocate file image).

Red Deer hospital administrator seeks the UPC nomination for Red Deer South

Dr. Gary Davidson wants to improve health care, remove carbon tax

Central Alberta’s Chief of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Gary Davidson, has announced his nomination for the United Conservatives Party in Red Deer South.

Davidson said he’s an early supporter of UPC leader Jason Kenney’s unity movement and recognizes the challenges facing central Alberta’s largest centre.

“I would be honoured to earn the chance to represent the good people of Red Deer South on Jason’s team.”

Davidson feels his extensive work in the community, from being a health care leader to local soccer coach, has honed his sense of duty and public service.

Dr. Davidson has spent most his career working in emergency departments and serving in senior administrative roles at Red Deer Hospital. He said he’s looking forward to working with Jason Kenney to renew the Alberta Advantage.

Davidson is seeking the nomination on a platform of scrapping the “job-killing” carbon tax, improving health care for all Albertans, and balancing the budget “while making sure front-line workers have the resources they need to deliver valuable public services to Albertans.”

He wants to “renew Alberta as the economic engine of Canada” and bring jobs back to central Alberta.

Nomination applications are being accepted for the riding until Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. So far, Norman Wiebe, Bruce Buruma, Adele Poratto and Jason Stephan have also announced they’ll seek the party’s nomination for Red Deer South.

