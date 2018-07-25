Red Deer Hospital Lottery dream home winner receives keys

Other winners received $250,000 and a Ford F-150 truck

About a month after receiving the news, this year’s Red Deer Hospital Lottery Dream Home winner is still in shock.

Stettler’s Debbie Greiner, winner of the $874,000 dream home, along with other winners gathered in Red Deer Wednesday to receive their prizes. Greiner with her husband Miles received their house keys for the house on 56 Larratt Close.

Greiner said she was in her car while running errands when she received the call from the lottery organizers. She did not believe it at first. She also had trouble convincing Miles she wasn’t joking about winning the dream home in Red Deer’s Lancaster neighbourhood.

The mother of five and grandmother of 11 said she will sell the dream home. The couple plans to use some of the money to take a trip to Hawaii.

“It’s a beautiful house, but I’m still working in Stettler, and my family is around me,” said Greiner, who works in housekeeping at the Stettler hospital.

The money will be helpful for the couple who “plan to slow down,” said Miles, an oil and gas worker.

This year’s Sorrento Custom Homes built dream home is a three-bedroom luxury bungalow featuring a home office, yoga space, and sun room.

The money raised from the lottery is slated for the purchase of new, high-tech patient beds at the hospital.

Greiner said replacing 39 beds at Red Deer hospital was a great reason to support this year’s lottery.

Kelly Longard, cardiac sciences and critical unit director at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, said the need for new beds at the hospital is high.

“The beds we have are old, and with these new beds comes greater technology to provide protection for patients – not only comfort, but reduction of bed sores,” she said.

The beds have the technology to provide vibrations to improve long term health, for instance, she said.

“The beds actually become a medical partner with us and they do a job on their own,” said Longard.

Between the money raised from last year and this year’s lottery, the hospital is able to purchase more than 70 new beds.

Graham Moore, Red Deer Community Health Foundation lottery chair, said Red Deer Dream Home Lottery and Festival of Trees are biggest fundraisers for the organization. Moore said when he first took up the job five years ago, the lottery was 100 per cent sold out, but sales have declined in the past few years with the downturn in the economy.

This year’s lottery was 83 per cent sold out, an increase from last year’s 79.

“We’re back on the climb,” said Moore.

The Mega Bucks, a cash prize, was 100 per cent sold out this year.

“Maybe it’s a more affordable ticket for everybody,” said Moore.

Red Deer’s Jeannette Richards won the $250,000 Mega Bucks prize and Marge Proehl, also of Red Deer, won a Ford F-150 this year.


