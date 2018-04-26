Red Deer’s CMHA board chair Graham Barclay and executive director Christine Stewart. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer hospital needs more mental health services, says local CMHA board chair

Two ER chairs for people in mental trauma is inadequate, says Barclay

Funding for more mental health services is needed at Red Deer hospital, says the local board chair of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

At a 100th birthday celebration for the Canadian Mental Health Association on Thursday, Graham Barclay compared mental health care, then and now, and concluded the treatment side has improved immeasurably over the last century.

“But there’s a lot more we can do in this region,” said Barclay, who noted there are 30 beds in Red Deer’s emergency department for patients with physical illnesses, compared to two chairs for people in mental health trauma.

“We need more access to treatments, more funding for programs, and more help for people with mental illness in hospitals.”

(More to come).

