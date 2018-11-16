Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Donate a toy to make a child’s Christmas merrier and be treated to a free breakfast in Red Deer on Sunday, Nov. 18.

The third-annual Make a Wish Breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Black Knight Inn.

Anybody bringing a new, unwrapped toy in as a donation to the Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau will be treated to a hot buffet, some Christmas entertainment, and the “feel-good” spirit that comes with helping those in need.

Local singers and Santa Claus are the special guests.

The Black Knight Inn and Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity are among the event’s sponsors.