Red Deer hotels busy for 2019 Canada Winter Games

The opening ceremony for the Games is Friday

If hotel bookings are any indication, Red Deer’s streets will be packed during the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Rooms are filling up quickly, said Karen Kitchen, executive director of Hotels Red Deer, a team comprised of hotels and venues working together to support events in the city.

“This would be the largest city-wide experience since I’ve started with the organization,” said Kitchen, who has been with Hotels Red Deer for five years.

Hotels Red Deer is made up from nine hotels in the city, including the Radisson and Sheraton.

There won’t be many rooms available on some key dates, said Kitchen.

“Many of the hotels have sold out nights, but there is definitely still some availability,” she said. “The hotels are not sold out every single night, which is a positive, so those last-minute travellers can still come and experience the destination.”

Kitchen said the goal was to have 80 per cent of hotel rooms booked during the games.

“Most of the hotels are close to reaching that target,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to showcase what we can do on a larger scale.”

The games start with the opening ceremony at the Centrium on Friday.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer
Next story
UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP investigate youth who allegedly locked himself in bathroom with child

The incident recently occurred at the Collicutt Centre

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Blackfalds intrigued by Sylvan Lake waste-to-energy project

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. says its technology can convert garbage into a carbon “fluff”

Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer… Continue reading

UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Pro-pipeline convoy Ottawa bound

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Most Read