Red Deer hotels busy for 2019 Canada Winter Games

If hotel bookings are any indication, Red Deer’s streets will be packed during the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Rooms are filling up quickly, said Karen Kitchen, executive director of Hotels Red Deer, a team comprised of hotels and venues working together to support events in the city.

“This would be the largest city-wide experience since I’ve started with the organization,” said Kitchen, who has been with Hotels Red Deer for five years.

Hotels Red Deer is made up from nine hotels in the city, including the Radisson and Sheraton.

There won’t be many rooms available on some key dates, said Kitchen.

“Many of the hotels have sold out nights, but there is definitely still some availability,” she said. “The hotels are not sold out every single night, which is a positive, so those last-minute travellers can still come and experience the destination.”

Kitchen said the goal was to have 80 per cent of hotel rooms booked during the games.

“Most of the hotels are close to reaching that target,” she said. “We’re excited to be able to showcase what we can do on a larger scale.”

The games start with the opening ceremony at the Centrium on Friday.



