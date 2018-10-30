Here are two of the three cart sizes (Advocate file photo).

Red Deer households will have to choose waste, recycling cart sizes next month

Information will come in the mail

Red Deerians: Get ready to choose your garbage and recycling carts.

The city will soon be sending out a package in the mail, itemizing ways in which blue (recycling) and black (garbage) carts can be selected according to size, and by which date. There will be different options for selection, including online, mail and by phone.

Household that don’t respond will end up getting the default medium-size black and blue carts delivered next spring — the same size as their green carts for organics.

Kelly Kloss, director of development services for the city, said on Monday that black and blue carts will be dropped off at residences across the city starting in March, with the three-cart waste collection system beginning in May.

He’s proposing that city residents use their new carts for three months. If they reconsider their cart size they will be able to choose a different sized cart at no charge in August.

But if they decide by November 2019 that they want to change carts again, he’s proposing that a fee be charged for this service.

Kloss said there would be no fee charged for replacing lost carts.

The new fees for garbage collection will be based on which size of black cart (for regular garbage) residents choose.

The least flat fee of $18.25 a month (for waste collection from all three carts) will be charged to residents who use the smallest black cart, causing the least burden on the local landfill.

Households with a medium-sized black cart will pay $22.25 a month on their utility bills (for collection from all three carts), while those who use the large black cart will pay $28.25 for the same service monthly.

The three sizes of carts can be seen displayed on the first floor of city hall.

