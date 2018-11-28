Red Deer is ready to howl at Raise the Woof

Bonny Marchment, animal care attendant at Central Alberta Humane Society, visited with kittens in the kitten room. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The Raise the Woof gala fundraiser to help homeless animals is already off to a great start, with more than 500 tickets purchased.

“We’ve sold the most tickets we’ve ever sold,” said Tara Hellewell, the Central Alberta Humane Society’s executive director, about Friday’s event at Sheraton Red Deer.

It’s the society’s sixth annual stand-up comedy night, which raises about $35,000 for the Red Deer animal shelter.

A few tickets are still left for the event that features three comedians, a three-course meal, silent auction and raffles, and music and dancing following the show.

Hellewell said this is the season the society waits for all year long.

“Christmas is always the time when we bring in a good portion of our donation revenue, so we’re hopeful and keeping our fingers crossed that it will be a good fundraising season for us. We need the funds to continue the work.”

Tickets for the Love of Animals Lottery will go on sale Saturday, starting at $25.

The society runs on an annual budget of $1.2 million.

“We don’t receive government funding. It’s all down to fee for service, special events, donations, public support — that’s what keeps the doors open and the lights on,” said Hellewell.

She said more than 300 cats are on the waiting list to get into the shelter, so the cat crisis continues. Cat adoptions have been slow, so an adoption special will run in December in an effort to find more homes for felines.

“We do have quite a few kittens in care who are coming up for adoption.”



