Red Deer Justice Film Festival returns

10th annual festival

Red Deer Justice Film Festival is back Jan. 25 to 27 for its 10th year to encourage conversation about global issues.

A total of 12 powerful films have been selected tackling topics such as living with cancer, immigration matters, and the connective power of music.

Films include The Food Coop, Things Arab Men Say, The Music of Strangers and Trails of Hope and Fear.

Post-show discussions will be held after the films featuring an expert on the film’s subject matter who will speak and answer questions.

Admission to the films is free thanks to generous donations from local businesses and individuals.

Screenings will be held from 6 to 11:30 p.m. each day at Welikoklad Event Centre, 4922 49th St., with matinée screenings on Saturday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

For more information and to learn more about the Justice Film Festival visit www.reddeerjusticefilmfest.ca.


