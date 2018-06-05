Red Deer Legion to honour fallen veterans on Decoration Day

The Red Deer Legion Ladies Auxiliary will hold a Decoration Day ceremony at the Red Deer Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. (Photo contributed by Red Deer Legion)

A ceremony will be held at the Red Deer Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday

The Red Deer Legion is asking Central Albertans to remember a veteran by visiting their grave.

Flags have been placed at veterans’ graves at the Red Deer Cemetery and Alto Reste Cemetery leading up to Decoration Day Wednesday.

The Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary will hold a short ceremony at the Red Deer Cemetery at 1:45 p.m. where flags and poppies will be available to be placed on the graves or cremation sites that may have been missed.

Residents are asked to join in remembering people who served in the military, RCMP and emergency responders.



