Red Deer looking for more people to help clean up the city

It’s not too late for Red Deerians to register for Green Deer.

The annual Green Deer program, which focuses on cleaning outdoor areas of the city where litter accumulates over the winter months, including parks, back alleys, schoolyards and businesses, began at the beginning of April and continues through June 3.

“We encourage all Red Deerians to get involved in Green Deer,” said Suzanne Jubb, community and program facilitator. “So far, we’ve had a great response from the public and registrants are enthusiastic about helping to keep Red Deer beautiful.”

Jubb said the program brings diverse groups of people together to better the city.

“When individuals, families and organizations come together to clean up the community, it not only has amazing results, it is also incredibly rewarding,” she said.

To register, call 403-309-8411 or visit the Recreation Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre, Collicutt Centre or Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

You can also register at the Green Deer registration barbecue at the Parkland Mall parking lot May 1 from 5-6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/greendeer.


