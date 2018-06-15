Red Deer looks a little cleaner as Green Deer winds down

Couns. Buck Buchanan and Dianne Wyntjes pick up trash as part of Green Deer on 67th Street on Wednesday. (Photo by Murray Crawford/Advocate staff)

During the single day, Red Deer River clean-up, volunteers collected 97 bags of garbage packed with about 1,200 pounds of trash from the city’s river valley.

According to a release from the City of Red Deer, they say the city’s annual Green Deer campaign was a success with volunteers across the community coming together to clean up the city.

“The late start, due to a miserable April, did not deter the volunteers from coming out,” said Suzanne Jubb, Red Deer community and program facilitator. “Green Deer may be over, but we can still pick up litter year round and develop a leave it betteran that you found it attitude as a way of life.”

The city encourages sports organizations to keep their fields clean after the end of Green Deer by taking an extra 10 minutes to tidy up stands, fields and dressing rooms after their games.

The next chance for residents to help cleanup the area will be the Great Canadian Shoreline Clean Up, which takes place on Sept. 9. For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/greendeer.



