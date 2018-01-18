Red Deer Lowe’s welcomes shoppers

Grand opening giveaways all weekend

Lowe’s Canada welcomed shoppers to the grand opening of its Red Deer store this morning and presented a community grant to Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter.

More to come.

Previous story
Nordegg gas station broken into
Next story
Red Deer gets ready for CFR 45

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake takes over provincial park

Provincial government announced official transfer of park to town on Thursday

Red Deer Lowe’s welcomes shoppers

Grand opening giveaways all weekend

Olds father charged for alleged sexual offences on child

Child porn and sexual assault among charges

Nordegg gas station broken into

RCMP says thousands of dollars worth of goods taken in Tuesday break-in

Red Deer man says more cardiac care needed here

Ryan Gillies spent several extra days in hospital waiting to get a stent in Edmonton

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

WATCH: Red Deer city council debates cost-savings versus quality of life

Majority of councillors decide certain services are worth preserving

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Photo: Skating in Ponoka’s parks

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month