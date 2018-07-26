Red Deer mall placed under boil water advisory

Bower Place Shopping Centre has been under a boil water advisory since July 24 after a main pipe was broken. The pipe has been fix and the advisory is a precautionary measure. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

A boil water advisory has been issued for Bower Place Shopping Centre.

The mall, located in south Red Deer, was placed under a boil water advisory on after a contractor hit the water main on private property.

According to Tim Ainscough, manager of environmental services at City of Red Deer, because the problem occurred on private property the boil water advisory is building specific and not caused by city work or pipes.

“They had a contractor working there and they were driving piles and hit the water feed that goes into the building,” said Ainscough. “That’s been repaired, but because the service was compromised it needs to on a boil water for 72 hours.”

The water interruption occurred on July 24.

The mall worked with the City and Alberta Health Services to get Bower Place back up and running.

Though the pipe issue has been repaired, boil water advisories remain in effect for 72 hours as a precautionary measure.

In Bower Place, there are signs in the bathroom urging people to use hand sanitizer and many of the food court vendors have signs indicating their fountain beverages are not available due to the boil water advisory.



