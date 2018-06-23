Red Deer man and woman charged for shoplifting

Two people from Red Deer were arrested after allegedly shoplifting from an Innisfail business.

Innisfail RCMP were called to the business Friday where a man and woman were reportedly attempting to steal merchandise.

When police arrived they arrested the 34-year-old woman, who provided a false name. During a search, police found stolen cheques and a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine.

She is charged with mischief under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, personation with intent, possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with probation. Police say she was wanted on seven outstanding arrest warrants from Red Deer and Ponoka at the time of her arrest.

The 32-year-old man was found and arrested a short distance away. He’s charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Both are in police custody awaiting judicial hearings.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter