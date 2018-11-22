(Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

He showed signs of being on illegal drugs

A man is in police custody after an RCMP officer was assaulted while trying to make an arrest.

At 3:44 a.m. Thursday, the RCMP responded to a call about a man disturbing the peace at a local gas station.

The suspect, who showed signs of being under the influence of illegal drugs, was placed under arrest. He began resisting and assaulted the arresting RCMP officer.

Other police officers were called to help take the combative male into custody.

A 34-year-old man will be charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and causing a disturbance.

The officer who was assaulted did not suffer serious injuries.

“A situation like this demonstrates the unpredictability of people who have ingested unknown substances” says Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth of the Red Deer RCMP.

“Our members are trained to manage these incidents, and while we understand policing is dangerous, I am grateful our member was not seriously injured.”

