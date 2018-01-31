Red Deer man arrested after being found sleeping in stolen truck

A Red Deer man was arrested after being found sleeping in a stolen vehicle stuck in the snow.

Innisfail RCMP received a call Monday about a suspicious man at a rural location northeast of Innisfail near Township Road 362 and Range Road 272.

When police arrived they found a man sleeping inside a truck stuck in the ditch, which was later determined to be stolen. The man was identified and found to be wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

The 27-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of probation.

He will appear in court Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m. in Red Deer.


