Red Deer man arrested for break and enters after police pursuit

A Red Deer man was arrested after allegedly fleeing police in more than one stolen vehicles.

Around midnight Tuesday, Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to assist Rocky Mountain House RCMP with a report of two stolen vehicles involved in a break and enter at a Rocky Mountain House business.

Shortly after, police were informed of a break and enter at a Bentley gas station. During this investigation, it was determined that one of the stolen vehicles from Rocky Mountain House was used in the crime.

A Bentley resident then called police, saying someone unsuccessfully attempted to steal their vehicle.

The suspect or suspects travelled in a vehicle stolen from Rocky Mountain House to the Kuusamo Industrial Park area. Police located the male suspect in an industrial shop, where he opened the overhead door and drove a semi-truck and trailer toward officers in an attempt to escape. No one was injured.

A short pursuit occurred as the semi-tractor continued toward Red Deer, driving into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.

Police stopped the truck with a tire-deflation device and arrested a suspect.

Jason William Ionson, is facing a number of charges.

Further investigation revealed a second semi unit was stolen from the Kuusamo Industrial Park area. It was later located in Gasoline Alley.

The investigation continues.

Red Deer man arrested for break and enters after police pursuit

