Red Deer man arrested for break and enters after police pursuit

A Red Deer man was arrested after allegedly fleeing police in more than one stolen vehicles.

Around midnight Tuesday, Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to assist Rocky Mountain House RCMP with a report of two stolen vehicles involved in a break and enter at a Rocky Mountain House business.

Shortly after, police were informed of a break and enter at a Bentley gas station. During this investigation, it was determined that one of the stolen vehicles from Rocky Mountain House was used in the crime.

A Bentley resident then called police, saying someone unsuccessfully attempted to steal their vehicle.

The suspect or suspects travelled in a vehicle stolen from Rocky Mountain House to the Kuusamo Industrial Park area. Police located the male suspect in an industrial shop, where he opened the overhead door and drove a semi-truck and trailer toward officers in an attempt to escape. No one was injured.

A short pursuit occurred as the semi-tractor continued toward Red Deer, driving into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.

Police stopped the truck with a tire-deflation device and arrested a suspect.

Jason William Ionson, is facing a number of charges.

Further investigation revealed a second semi unit was stolen from the Kuusamo Industrial Park area. It was later located in Gasoline Alley.

The investigation continues.