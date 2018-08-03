Red Deer man arrested in Spruce Grove

A 42-year-old Red Deer man was arrested after allegedly fleeing police in Spruce Grove earlier this week.

Stony Plain and Spruce Grove RCMP located a suspicious vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

Police tracked the man and found him hiding under a trailer in a field near Range Road 272. A second suspect, a 27-year-old Edmonton woman, was arrested shortly after by Morinville RCMP.

The Red Deer man is facing 13 charges including, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

He will appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court Aug. 22.

The woman was charged with failing to comply with undertaking and will appear in court Sept. 6.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter