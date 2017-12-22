Red Deer man charged with armed robbery of Lacombe liquor store

A Red Deer man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a Lacombe liquor store.

Lacombe Police Service charged a 33-year-old man with robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon.

Police were called to the Downtown Wine and Liquor store, on 52nd Street in Lacombe, at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

When officers arrived, they determined a lone male had entered the business and jumped the front counter. He threatened the clerk with a large knife and demanded money.

The man then fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 2, 2018.



