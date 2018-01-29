Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Stuart Peter Hunt, of Red Deer, has been charged child sexual exploitation offences. (Contributed)

A 54-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences and police are searching for other possible victims.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said several victims known to the accused have been identified but ICE believes there could be more.

Alleged offences could date back over the past 20 years.

The investigation began this month when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre was notified about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography.

While investigating online child pornography crimes, ICE uncovered alleged sexual exploitation offences committed against child victims.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kirt Murray at 403-581-1090 or submit information anonymously at cybertip.ca.

Stuart Peter Hunt was arrested by the ICE unit on Jan. 17 and his home was searched with a number of electronic devices seized.

Charges against Hunt include possessing child pornography; accessing child pornography; distributing child pornography; making child pornography; sexual assault; sexual interference; invitation to sexual touching; and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Hunt is not employed in a position of trust or authority. In addition to Red Deer, Hunt also has ties to Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.



