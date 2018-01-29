Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Police search for more victims

Stuart Peter Hunt, of Red Deer, has been charged child sexual exploitation offences. (Contributed)

A 54-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offences and police are searching for other possible victims.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said several victims known to the accused have been identified but ICE believes there could be more.

Alleged offences could date back over the past 20 years.

The investigation began this month when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre was notified about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography.

While investigating online child pornography crimes, ICE uncovered alleged sexual exploitation offences committed against child victims.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kirt Murray at 403-581-1090 or submit information anonymously at cybertip.ca.

Stuart Peter Hunt was arrested by the ICE unit on Jan. 17 and his home was searched with a number of electronic devices seized.

Charges against Hunt include possessing child pornography; accessing child pornography; distributing child pornography; making child pornography; sexual assault; sexual interference; invitation to sexual touching; and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Hunt is not employed in a position of trust or authority. In addition to Red Deer, Hunt also has ties to Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.

Hunt is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs
Next story
Youth charged with Elks Hall arson

Just Posted

Youth charged with Elks Hall arson

70-year-old building destroyed

7th annual Alberta Country Music Awards celebrated in Red Deer

More than 15 awards were given out at the seventh annual Alberta… Continue reading

Red Deer man charged with sexual exploitation of children

Police search for more victims

WATCH: Central Alberta Country music fans enjoy free performances at Parkland Mall

Central Alberta Country music fans enjoyed free performances by eight Alberta artists… Continue reading

Ponoka opts in to sponsor 2019 Canada Winter Games

The town hopes to split the $50,000 ask with the Ponoka Stampede Association

WATCH: Regional ski races at Canyon Ski Resort

Skiers are racing downhill at Canyon Ski Resort this weekend. The Red… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

German automakers face heat over tests on monkeys, humans

FRANKFURT — Public criticism of the German auto industry has escalated on… Continue reading

‘It should be white and red’ for Canada: Hannigan marks Grammy win with vino

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan toasted her first Grammy Award with a… Continue reading

Super moon, lunar eclipse, king tides combine for powerful event Wednesday

VICTORIA — There will be a super blue blood moon on Wednesday… Continue reading

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

As Roger Federer cried while accepting his 20th Grand Slam title, Rod… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month