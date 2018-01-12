Red Deer man dies in Hwy 2 crash

Traffic diverted for hours on Hwy 2 near Lacombe

A 58-year-old Red Deer man died after his semi trailer collided with the back of another semi near Lacombe Thursday afternoon.

Local RCMP Traffic Services said at about 4 p.m. an unoccupied semi with two empty enclosed trailers was stationary on the side of Hwy 2 waiting for repairs when a southbound semi collided with the back of the rear trailer.

Emergency triangles were in place at the time of the collision.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Southbound traffic was diverted for several hours during the investigation.

Innisfail and Ponoka traffic services, along with an RCMP Collision analyst from Red Deer, continue to investigate factors contributing to the crash.



