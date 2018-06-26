Red Deer man gets 13 years in prison for role in homicide

“Death must have been a release”

A Red Deer man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the brutal death of a woman near Millet.

Dylan Bakke, 20, was one of three people who beat a 21-year-old woman on the orders of Chris Stein, 38, who was believed to be operating a drug trafficking operation from his farm in Millet.

He was convicted of manslaughter and committing an indignity to human remains earlier this month in Wetaskiwin Court of Queen’s Bench.

Bakke; Kyle Scott, 29; and a 17-year-old boy, who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were consuming drugs with the victim at Scott’s grandmother’s house on July 31, 2015.

The victim was involved in an altercation and was asked to leave. As she left, she threatened to report the group to the police for drug trafficking.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Stein was told by the three and “uttered words that caused Scott, Bakke and the 17-year-old” to look for the woman to hurt her.

Late that evening, the victim sent texts to her mom saying “Mom, they’re trying to kill me” and “They’re trying to set me up.” Between 1:08 and 1:25 a.m. on Aug 1, 2015 she made four phone calls and left voice mails on her mother’s phone pleading for her to come to Leduc to pick her up. She also tried to get a friend to pick her up.

Writing in his decision for the 17-year-old’s sentence, Justice Wayne Renke tried to imagine the victim’s circumstances.

“Literally running for her life, trying to reach out to people that didn’t know, didn’t get the message, people who couldn’t help her. Imagine her fear. Then she’s set upon by three males. They beat her. They beat her with fists, they kicked her. A heavy object, possibly a log, possibly some other wooden item, was used as a weapon. She was left there. She was alive when they left. She didn’t move or she didn’t move much. They came back and they got her, put a plastic bag over her face, put her in the car and she died.

“Death must have been a release.”

The three found her at a public park in Leduc. They beat her and left her in the park.

Stein picked the three up and dropped them off at Scott’s residence. From there the three got into Bakke’s car and returned to the park. A plastic bag was put over her head and she was put into the car.

According to a decision, she died in the car. Her body was left in a wooded area near Calmar.

The three men then returned to Stein’s residence.

Bakke was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and one year consecutive for the indignity charge. He was given credit for three years, six months and two weeks for time he served in custody before his conviction.

He has less than 8 1/2 years to serve on his sentence.

The 17-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced in June to three years in custody, one of which will be served under community supervision.

Scott is still awaiting trial and Stein is scheduled to stand trial starting on Feb. 25, 2019 in Wetaskiwin.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Speaking out against racism is worth some flak, says young actor in Red Deer

Just Posted

Two shots fired in Kentwood on Saturday

Red Deer RCMP investigating

Markerville Buttermaker House to be designated a historic resource

House was built in 1913 for the buttermaker who was recruited to run Markerville Creamery

STARS to start fundraising for new helicopters

First new Airbus H145 expected to be delivered next year

Red Deer County supports housing to help the family farm

Allowing more residences on rural properties helps lure young people back to the farm

Speaking out against racism is worth some flak, says young actor in Red Deer

Zach Running Coyote is overwhelmed by reactions to his viral video

WATCH: Red Deer veteran remembers his job in Second World War

Second World War veteran Frank Krepps, a Red Deer resident, recently turned… Continue reading

Ponoka Stampede brings rodeo fun to Central Alberta

Seven days of Western Canada rodeo fun and action gets underway as… Continue reading

Central Alberta high school student wins scholarship for lifeguard training

Zike Maree wins first ever Frankie Bates Memorial Scholarship

‘We must respond:’ Alberta child advocate urges help for youth opioid addicts

EDMONTON — Alberta’s child advocate wants the province to create a youth-specific… Continue reading

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. will close six small town newspapers and… Continue reading

Study predicts Trans Mountain pipeline buy will add to federal deficit

CALGARY — A study by a sustainable energy research group predicts the… Continue reading

Immigrant supporters demand parents’ release, protest Trump

LOS ANGELES — Immigrant-rights advocates asked a federal judge to order the… Continue reading

Uber wins back license in London – but is put on probation

LONDON — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license… Continue reading

Adapting ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ was ‘most rewarding’ for Canadian director

At first, Larysa Kondracki didn’t think directing a TV miniseries based on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month