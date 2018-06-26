Red Deer man gets 13 years in prison for role in homicide

A Red Deer man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the brutal death of a woman near Millet.

Dylan Bakke, 20, was one of three people who beat a 21-year-old woman on the orders of Chris Stein, 38, who was believed to be operating a drug trafficking operation from his farm in Millet.

He was convicted of manslaughter and committing an indignity to human remains earlier this month in Wetaskiwin Court of Queen’s Bench.

Bakke; Kyle Scott, 29; and a 17-year-old boy, who can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were consuming drugs with the victim at Scott’s grandmother’s house on July 31, 2015.

The victim was involved in an altercation and was asked to leave. As she left, she threatened to report the group to the police for drug trafficking.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Stein was told by the three and “uttered words that caused Scott, Bakke and the 17-year-old” to look for the woman to hurt her.

Late that evening, the victim sent texts to her mom saying “Mom, they’re trying to kill me” and “They’re trying to set me up.” Between 1:08 and 1:25 a.m. on Aug 1, 2015 she made four phone calls and left voice mails on her mother’s phone pleading for her to come to Leduc to pick her up. She also tried to get a friend to pick her up.

Writing in his decision for the 17-year-old’s sentence, Justice Wayne Renke tried to imagine the victim’s circumstances.

“Literally running for her life, trying to reach out to people that didn’t know, didn’t get the message, people who couldn’t help her. Imagine her fear. Then she’s set upon by three males. They beat her. They beat her with fists, they kicked her. A heavy object, possibly a log, possibly some other wooden item, was used as a weapon. She was left there. She was alive when they left. She didn’t move or she didn’t move much. They came back and they got her, put a plastic bag over her face, put her in the car and she died.

“Death must have been a release.”

The three found her at a public park in Leduc. They beat her and left her in the park.

Stein picked the three up and dropped them off at Scott’s residence. From there the three got into Bakke’s car and returned to the park. A plastic bag was put over her head and she was put into the car.

According to a decision, she died in the car. Her body was left in a wooded area near Calmar.

The three men then returned to Stein’s residence.

Bakke was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and one year consecutive for the indignity charge. He was given credit for three years, six months and two weeks for time he served in custody before his conviction.

He has less than 8 1/2 years to serve on his sentence.

The 17-year-old was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced in June to three years in custody, one of which will be served under community supervision.

Scott is still awaiting trial and Stein is scheduled to stand trial starting on Feb. 25, 2019 in Wetaskiwin.



